Washington Nationals starting pitcher Tanner Roark
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Tanner Roark 57) throws a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Tanner Roark 57) throws a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

Sports

May 24, 2017 8:41 PM

Rendon, Roark help Nationals defeat Mariners again, 5-1

By IAN QUILLEN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Anthony Rendon hit a three-run homer for his eighth of the season, Tanner Roark allowed a run over seven innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Rendon has three homers and eight RBIs in the Nationals' two victories to open this three-game series.

Roark (4-2) completed seven innings for the first time in seven starts and held the Mariners to 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Mariners rookie Sam Gaviglio (0-1) allowed all five runs — one earned — over six innings as the Mariners lost their fifth straight.

Seattle's Robinson Cano went 3 for 4, including an RBI single and a double that center fielder Michael Taylor's glove prevented from being a home run.

Rendon had gone 12 games without an RBI before the series. But after driving in five runs Tuesday, he drove in three more to help Washington grab a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the first.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen 1:11

Shuckers' relief pitcher Bubba Derby talks about his new role in the bullpen

Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun 1:01

Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun
ZOOperstars invade MGM Park 2:25

ZOOperstars invade MGM Park

View More Video

Sports Videos