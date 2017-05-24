Sports

M.J. Walker decides to attend Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida State has received a significant addition to its recruiting class for the upcoming season.

The Seminoles announced on Wednesday that M.J. Walker has signed to attend school and play for coach Leonard Hamilton.

Walker, a 6-foot-5 guard from Jonesboro, Georgia, is a McDonald's All-American and averaged 27.8 points and 6.5 rebounds last season. He is ranked as the nation's 22nd-best player by 247Sports.

Walker also has international experience. He won a gold medal as a member of Team USA at the FIBA Americas U-18 Championship during the summer of 2016.

In a statement Hamilton said Walker is a complete player who can excel at both ends of the court.

Walker chose Florida State over Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Ohio State and UCLA.

