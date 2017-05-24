Mets activate C Travis d'Arnaud, put LHP Tommy Milone on DL

This April 28, 2017 photo shows New York Mets' Travis d'Arnaud watching his three-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington. The Mets have activated d'Arnaud from the disabled list. After playing six games in the minors on his rehab assignment, d'Arnaud was available off the bench Wednesday, May 24, 2017 against San Diego. Nick Wass AP Photo