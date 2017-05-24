Forsythe, Dodgers win it in 13th after Kershaw duels Lynn

Los Angeles Dodgers' Logan Forsythe, right, celebrates with Adrian Gonzalez after hitting an RBI double in the 13th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Dodgers won 2-1.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Logan Forsythe hits an RBI double to win the game during the 13th inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Logan Forsythe attempts to throw out St. Louis Cardinals' Stephen Piscotty at first during the 12th inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. Piscotty was safe at first on the play.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, top, grimaces after colliding with center fielder Joc Pederson, below, while making a catch on a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig, right, makes a catch on a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina before colliding with center fielder Joc Pederson during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Randal Grichuk, right, celebrates with Stephen Piscotty after scoring on a wild pitch during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Randal Grichuk, left, scores on a wild pitch by Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, center, as Stephen Piscotty cheers during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Cody Bellinger, left, lands on top of center fielder Joc Pederson as he makes a catch on a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw concentrates in the dugout before taking the field prior to a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, left, celebrates with Champ Pederson, brother of Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson after Champ threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Lance Lynn throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
AP Photo
Comments