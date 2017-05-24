Sports

May 24, 2017 1:28 AM

Police: 2 shootings and a stabbing in 1 afternoon

The Associated Press
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.

Niagara Falls police had their hands full with three separate violent incidents in the span of one afternoon.

Police say there were two shootings and a stabbing amid two large fights, all of them occurring between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

WGRZ-TV reports (http://on.wgrz.com/2qTpT9S ) the first shooting took place after a fight between several people escalated when a 26-year-old suspect shot another man in the arm.

Police found and arrested the suspect after being called to a second reported shooting.

At 6 p.m., all active duty police in Niagara Falls were called to a massive fight at a park, with the fight swelling to nearly 100 participants who were uncooperative. A 16-year-old was found with non-life threatening stab wounds, and received treatment at a local hospital.

