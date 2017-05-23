Sports

May 23, 2017 6:57 PM

Trevon Bluiett stays at Xavier after considering NBA

By JOE KAY AP Sports Writer
CINCINNATI

Trevon Bluiett is staying at Xavier for his senior season instead of entering the NBA draft, a huge boost to a Musketeers team that reached the Elite Eight last season.

Bluiett was second in the Big East in scoring at 18.5 points per game last season. He had 19 games with 20 or more points, including 40 against crosstown rival Cincinnati.

He averaged 21.3 points during the NCAA Tournament, including 21 against Maryland, 29 against Florida State and 25 in a win over Arizona. The Musketeers lost to Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.

