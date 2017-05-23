Sports

May 23, 2017 4:07 AM

Romo returning to Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament in July

The Associated Press
STATELINE, Nev.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will play in the annual celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe this summer for the first time in five years.

The newly-retired, four-time Pro Bowler will be among more than 80 past and present sports stars and entertainers to compete for the $600,000 purse July 14-16 at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Tournament spokesman Phil Weidinger told The Associated Press a formal statement would be issued later Tuesday announcing Romo's agreement to make his seventh appearance at the 28th annual event.

Romo finished second three consecutive times from 2009-2011 and finished fifth the last time he played in 2012. Earlier this month, he tried to qualify for a U.S. Open, but failed to make the field for the third time in his amateur career.

