May 23, 2017 2:51 AM

West Virginia's Carter withdraws from NBA draft

The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Big 12 defensive player of the year Jevon Carter of West Virginia has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft.

West Virginia said Monday in a news release that Carter will return for his senior season.

Carter had until Wednesday to decide whether to remain in the draft. He had announced his intention last month to enter the draft but did not sign with an agent.

Carter led the Mountaineers in scoring at 13.5 points per game and in steals with 92 for the season. He helped West Virginia reach the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Gonzaga.

