0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:37 Here's how a new look goes together at Style Encore

1:57 Watch West Harrison's Class of 2017 graduate

1:23 Pascagoula shooting early Monday

1:35 Rep. Hank Zuber wants to reduce general sessions of Legislature

3:13 Dylan Morris accepts scholarship to Southern Miss

2:46 Wild play hands Southern Miss C-USA title, celebration ensues

0:53 Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert