Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie 37) is checked against the boards by Nashville Predators left wing Colin Wilson
Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie 37) is checked against the boards by Nashville Predators left wing Colin Wilson

Sports

May 22, 2017 8:28 PM

Ducks forward Nick Ritchie ejected in Game 6 vs. Predators

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie was ejected from Monday night's Game 6 Western Conference Final game against the Nashville Predators at 11:38 of the opening period after delivering a hard check to Nashville forward Viktor Arvidsson.

With Nashville leading 2-0 at the time, Arvidsson was facing the boards at the red line when Ritchie hit him from behind, forcing Arvidsson's head into the glass and causing a cut on the Swede's forehead. Ritchie was assessed a major penalty for boarding. Since Arvidsson was cut on the play, Ritchie also received a game misconduct per Rule 41.5.

Nashville failed to generate a shot on goal during the five-minute power play.

Ritchie, Anaheim's left wing on its top line, has four goals this postseason, three in the series against Nashville.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

State gymnastics competition requires dedication and discipline

State gymnastics competition requires dedication and discipline 1:47

State gymnastics competition requires dedication and discipline

Evander Holyfield gives back to Boys and Girls Club 0:49

Evander Holyfield gives back to Boys and Girls Club
After a decade and 15 Iron Mans, local athlete will achieve his dream 1:05

After a decade and 15 Iron Mans, local athlete will achieve his dream

View More Video

Sports Videos