Milan's forward Keisuke Honda scores a goal during the Italian serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Bologna at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Sunday, May 21, 2017.
Sports

May 22, 2017 5:58 AM

Keisuke Honda says he will leave AC Milan

The Associated Press
MILAN

Looking to regain his place on Japan's national team, Keisuke Honda says he will leave AC Milan when the Serie A season ends next weekend.

After scoring with a free kick in Milan's 3-0 win over Bologna on Sunday, Honda posted on Twitter in Italian: "Dear Milanisti, thank you. Thank you for these 3 1/2 years which were a constant challenge but which permitted me to improve as a man."

Honda adds: "I will leave Milan at the end of this season but I hope to see you again soon, perhaps in a different role than a player. In the meantime I will continue to dedicate myself day after day to reach my goals."

The 30-year-old Honda appeared in only seven Serie A matches this season, with one goal.

  Comments  

