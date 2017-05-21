Sports

May 21, 2017 8:48 PM

Jewell Loyd scores 26 points, Storm beat Mystics 81-71

SEATTLE

Jewell Loyd scored 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting in the Seattle Storm's 81-71 victory over the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

Loyd was 3 for 3 from 3-point range. Crystal Langhorne scored 12 of her 17 points in the second half, and Sue Bird added nine points and 10 assists for the Storm (2-1).

Ramu Tokashiki and Alysha Clark hit back-to-back baskets to make it 52-49 midway through the third quarter and Seattle led the rest of the way. Kristi Tolliver's 3-pointer pulled the Mystics within two, but Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis answered with a 3 of her own, sparking a 13-0 run that made it 69-54 going into the fourth. Loyd scored six straight points during that stretch.

Langhorne and Breanna Stewart made consecutive layups that gave the Storm a 79-60 lead with 3:13 to play.

Elena Delle Donne led Washington (1-2) with 14 points, and Tayler Hill scored 13.

The Mystics shot just 27 percent (10 of 37) from the field in the second half.

