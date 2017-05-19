Sports

May 19, 2017 8:51 PM

Northwestern takes NCAA women's golf lead in rain and cold

The Associated Press
SUGAR GROVE, Ill.

Local favorite Northwestern took the NCAA women's team lead and rain and cold sent scores soaring Friday at Rich Harvest Farms.

Purdue's August Kim and Michigan's Elodie Van Dievoet topped the individual standings at even-par 72 on a day when the field averaged 80.76 strokes.

Northwestern had a 13-over 301 total for a two-stroke lead over Kent State. Stanford, Arizona State, Ohio State and Baylor were tied for third at 23 over.

Janey Mao led Northwestern with a 73.

After four rounds of stroke play, the individual champion will be crowned and the top eight teams will advance to match play.

