TrackTown Summer Series expands to 3 cities

FILE - In this April 11, 2013, file photo, Vin Lananna, president of TrackTown USA, speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Salem, Ore. With an eye on sparking greater interest stateside in track and field, the TrackTown Summer Series is expanding this year. Last season the unique American team competition–the brainchild of Lananna–made its debut at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. This year the series will consist of three meets in late June and early July in Portland, Ore.; Stanford, Calif.; and a championship in New York. Jonathan J. Cooper, File AP Photo