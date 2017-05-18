U20 World Cup offers glory for teams, stardom for youngsters

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2017 file photo, Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, right, and AC Milan's Ignazio Abate go for the ball during a Serie A soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy. FIFA Under-20 World Cup kicks off in South Korea on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Italy's hopes may rest on the shoulders of Federico Chiesa of Fiorentina who has already established himself in Italy's top tier, Serie A. Antonio Calanni, File AP Photo