May 18, 2017 4:35 PM

William Carey earns berth to Avista NAIA World Series

By James Jones

William Carey College is headed to the NAIA College World Series with a 10-9 victory over Southeastern, Fla. in the Hattiesburg Bracket of the NAIA Tournament on Thursday at Milton Wheeler Field.

Wes Brown’s walkoff RBI single enabled third-seeded WCC to earn its first World Series berth since 1978.

Cody Christian had three hits and five RBI for the Crusaders, who overcame a 8-3 deficit.

Cole Edgens got the win in relief.

Former Harrison Central standout James Land drove in a run for the Crusaders. On Wednesday, it was Land’s walk-off two run homer that allowed WCC to beat second-seeded Texas Wesleyan 6-5 and reach the Championship Game.

