Always Dreaming is the likely winner of Saturday’s Preakness Stakes

The Preakness Stakes might just be a repeat of the Kentucky Derby.
Derby winner Always Dreaming towers about the field on paper, and has rightly been installed as the 4-5 favorite on the morning line. Everything points to the colt winning again on Saturday and heading to the Belmont Stakes in three weeks with a legitimate chance at the Triple Crown.
Always Dreaming got a traffic-free trip in the Derby and should be on or near the lead in the Preakness. If he’s right, he’ll win easy. There’s always a chance of regression after a big performance such as the Derby, but I really don’t think Always Dreaming had to work that hard at Churchill Downs.
Lookin at Lee, who ran second in the Derby, looks to hit the board again, as does Classic Empire, last year’s 2-year-old champion.
My Preakness Bet: Always Dreaming (the No. 4) to win, and exactas with Always Dreaming on top of Lookin at Lee (the No. 9) and Classic Empire (the No. 5.)
If I’m right, the Preakness results will look a lot like the Derby.
(Blake Kaplan, the Sun Herald’s executive editor, has covered horse racing for The Orange County Register in Southern California and once worked as a handicapper at the New Orleans Fair Grounds.)
