Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Christian Bergman throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson AP Photo
Sports

May 18, 2017 12:01 AM

Bergman has best career start in Mariners' 4-0 win over A's

By DAIMON EKLUND Associated Press
SEATTLE

Christian Bergman pitched into the eighth inning for the best start of his career, Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 16 games with a two-run single and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Bergman (1-1) allowed two hits after holding Oakland hitless until the fifth inning. He had a career-high nine strikeouts and tied James Paxton for the most in a game by a Mariners pitcher this year. His 7 1/3 innings were also a personal best.

Nelson Cruz drove in two runs for the Mariners, who took two of three in the series against Oakland.

Jesse Hahn (1-3) gave up four runs — three earned — and five hits in five innings. Oakland has lost five of its last six games.

  Comments  

