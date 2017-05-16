Sports

May 16, 2017 10:29 PM

Purdue's Haas opts to return for final season over NBA

The Associated Press
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.

Purdue center Isaac Hass has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and will return to school for his senior season.

The announcement comes more than a week before the deadline to opt out.

Haas issued a statement Tuesday saying he learned a lot about what he needs to work on before the end of next season. Coach Matt Painter also issued a statement, saying the Boilermakers were "excited" that the 7-foot-2 Haas was returning.

Haas averaged 12.6 points and 5.0 rebounds last season, shooting 58.7 percent from the field. He has scored 1,041 career points.

Big Ten player of the year Caleb Swanigan and forward Vince Edwards also declared for the draft but have not announced whether they will stay in it.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot

Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot 1:49

Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot
MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour 1:43

MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour
How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football? 2:38

How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football?

View More Video

Sports Videos