Darvish pitches Rangers to seventh straight victory

Yu Darvish struck out nine over seven solid innings and the Texas Rangers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Tuesday night to stretch the majors' longest active winning streak to seven games.
Nomar Mazara had a solo homer in the first, and Mike Napoli hit a two-run shot in the eighth. Napoli, who came in hitting .165, went 3 for 3.
Darvish (4-2) allowed four hits and two walks. He preserved a two-run lead by striking out Brock Stassi with runners at first and second after he allowed his only run on an RBI single by Freddy Galvis in the seventh inning.
Closer Matt Bush struck out one in a perfect ninth after Napoli's homer eliminated a save situation.
Phillies starter Jared Eickhoff (0-4) struck out eight and allowed seven hits in his first career start against the franchise that drafted him in 2011.
Comments