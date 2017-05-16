Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson, right, is congratulated by Evan Longoria after Dickerson hit a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Cleveland.
Tampa Bay Rays' Corey Dickerson, right, is congratulated by Evan Longoria after Dickerson hit a solo home run off Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar during the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo
Sports

May 16, 2017 8:35 PM

Dickerson hits 2 of Ray' 5 homers in 6-4 win over Indians

By STEVE HERRICK Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Corey Dickerson hit two of Tampa Bay's season-high five home runs, leading the Rays to a 6-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Dickerson hit solo home runs in the third and fifth off Danny Salazar (2-4). Colby Rasmus and Derek Norris also hit solo shots off Cleveland's starter while Tim Beckham hit a two-run homer off Shawn Armstrong.

Jake Odorizzi (3-2) allowed four runs in six innings. The right-hander took a 6-1 lead into the sixth, but Edwin Encarnacion broke an 0-for-18 skid with a two-run homer to cap a three-run rally.

Jose Alvarado retired all six batters he faced and Alex Colome pitched out of a ninth-inning jam for his 10th save.

Encarnacion led off with a single, but Colome retired Jose Ramirez on a groundout and struck out Lonnie Chisenhall and Yan Gomes.

Indians center fielder Bradley Zimmer was 0 for 3 with three strikeouts in his major league debut. Cleveland called up its No. 1 pick in 2014 from Triple-A Columbus earlier Tuesday.

The Rays won despite striking out 16 times.

Rasmus homered with two outs in the second while Norris and Dickerson went back-to-back to start the third. Dickerson cleared the wall in center to lead off the fifth for his fifth career two-homer game, a drive that landed in the trees and traveled an estimated 449 feet.

Beckham's sixth-inning home run pushed the lead to 6-1.

After using five relievers in Monday's win, the Indians needed Salazar to pitch deep into the game, but he was pulled following a leadoff double in the sixth. The right-hander was charged with five runs and struck out nine in five-plus innings.

Salazar was coming off a shaky outing against Toronto, in which he couldn't hold two early leads and allowed five runs in 2 2/3 innings. He hasn't won since April 29.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: 2B Brad Miller (strained left abdominal muscle) was scratched about two hours before the game.

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco (strained left pectoral muscle) will resume his between starts routine in a couple of days. He's scheduled to start again on May 23 against Cincinnati.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Alex Cobb is 2-2 in four regular-season starts against Cleveland. He pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and got the win in 2013 AL wild card game at Progressive Field

Indians: RHP Josh Tomlin was the losing pitcher in his last start against Minnesota, despite allowing only Miguel Sano's solo homer in eight innings.

