Madison Keys of the United States wipes her eyes after losing a point to Daria Gavrilova of Australia during the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Gavrilova won 2-6, 7-5, 7-5. Andrew Medichini AP Photo

May 16, 2017 8:56 AM

Madison Keys loses opening match for 3rd straight tournament

By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer
ROME

Madison Keys is still struggling to regain her form after left wrist surgery.

The 13th-ranked American was beaten by Australian qualifier Daria Gavrilova 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 on Tuesday in the first round of the Italian Open — a tournament in which she reached the final last year.

Keys was operated on during the offseason and missed the opening two months of the year. She also had opening-round losses in her previous two tournaments in Charleston, South Carolina, and Madrid.

The 33rd-ranked Gavrilova had to come through qualifying because she forgot to enter the main draw.

Gavrilova broke Keys' serve at love to take a 6-5 lead in the third set then hit an ace on her second match point.

Also, fifth-seeded Johanna Konta defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-0; Ekaterina Makarova eliminated Roberta Vinci 6-2, 6-1; and qualifier Catherine Bellis beat Misako Doi 6-4, 7-6 (6).

In men's action, 13th-seeded Jack Sock defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 1-6, 7-5.

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from the tournament with a hip injury.

