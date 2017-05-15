Sports

May 15, 2017 8:58 PM

Carrasco injured, but Indians' bullpen stops Rays in 8-7 win

By STEVE HERRICK Associated Press
CLEVELAND

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco left early with an injury, but five relievers kept the lead and helped the Indians hold off the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 Monday night.

Carrasco was pulled because of tightness in his left pectoral muscle after giving up an RBI single to Brad Miller. The right-hander allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings and left with Cleveland ahead 7-4.

Boone Logan (1-0), who entered in the fifth, retired both batters he faced. Andrew Miller allowed his first run of the season in the eighth, and Cody Allen gave up a solo homer to Peter Bourjos in the ninth before recording his 10th save.

Lonnie Chisenhall hit a three-run homer when Cleveland scored five times in the first off David Archer (3-2). Francisco Lindor added a solo homer in the eighth.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun

Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun 1:01

Shuckers struggle at the plate, fans still have fun
ZOOperstars invade MGM Park 2:25

ZOOperstars invade MGM Park
Biloxi Shuckers' Johnny Davis robs Blue Wahoos of a home run 0:21

Biloxi Shuckers' Johnny Davis robs Blue Wahoos of a home run

View More Video

Sports Videos