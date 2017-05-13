Sports

Lucedale’s Knight knocks out Skelly in third round

Jason Knight scored an impressive second-round TKO over Chas “The Scrapper” Skelly at UFC 211 on Saturday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Knight (17-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) has won four straight UFC fights since dropping the opener to Tatsuya Kawajiri on Dec. 11, 2015.

“It was wild while it lasted,” Knight said.

Knight, nicknamed The Kid, trains at Alan Belcher’s MMA Club in D’Iberville.

Knight is a former Atlas Fights featherweight champion.

