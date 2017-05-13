Sports

May 13, 2017 12:58 PM

Colorado State player accused of stealing from teammate

The Associated Press
FORT COLLINS, Colo.

A Colorado State football player has been charged with felony theft and burglary on allegations that he stole Rolex watches and diamond bracelets from a teammate.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2rc0xRr ) 19-year-old defensive back Braylin Scott was arrested Wednesday after a monthlong investigation. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Arresting documents say Scott stole the watches and jewelry from Hunter Donnelly's football locker and dorm room in April, then tried to sell some of the items online.

Scott's attorney, Erik Fischer, says Scott denies the charges.

Scott was suspended from the team in April. Donnelly was also suspended that month, and later released from the team, for a separate allegation of violating a restraining order.

Scott started seven games last year for the Rams. He had 39 tackles and three interceptions.

