Mom thinks he’ll be doctor and NFL player. With 8 Ivy League offers, he’s on his way

Video: Jahmir Smith, a junior at Lee Senior High School, excels on the football field and in the classroom. Smith rushed for 2,130 yards in 2016. He also has a 4.3 GPA and has been offered scholarships from all of the Ivy League Schools. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com