Friday's Sports in Brief

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has opened the door slightly to considering hosting the 2028 Olympics if the city isn't awarded its first choice of 2024.
The International Olympic Committee's evaluation commission concluded its four-day visit to Los Angeles on Friday and now heads to Paris, the only other bidder for the 2024 Games.
There was nothing in a statement from LA2024 Chairman Casey Wasserman earlier this month that suggested the city would consider anything other than 2024.
On Friday, Garcetti said the city would "listen if the rules change."
The IOC has four vice presidents looking into the prospect of awarding the 2024 and 2028 Games at the same time in September, when the winning bidder for 2024 is to be announced.
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron has thrown his weight behind Paris' bid, while President Donald Trump and his controversial immigration stance were not discussed in Los Angeles, according to Baumann.
BASEBALL
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Outfielder Ryan Braun was been put on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left calf, and the Milwaukee Brewers brought up infielder Eric Sogard from Triple-A Colorado Springs.
Braun said tests Friday revealed a Grade 1 strain, the mildest form of the injury. General manager David Stearns is hopeful that Braun will need just a short stint on the disabled list.
Braun will also get a chance to rest an arm injury that also kept him out of the lineup for much of the beginning of May.
"The combination of the elbow and the calf made it that makes much more sense for me to go on the DL," Braun said before Friday's game against the New York Mets. This will be Braun's third stint on the DL in 11 major league seasons.
Milwaukee selected the contract of Sogard from Colorado Springs, where he was hitting .330.
SOCCER
WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — Chelsea clinched the English Premier League at the first opportunity on Friday, beating West Bromwich Albion 1-0 through Michy Batshuayi's 82nd-minute goal to take an unassailable 10-point lead.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte jumped into the arms of his fellow coaches near the dugout after Batshuayi — just on as a substitute — poked home a close-range finish from Cesar Azpilicueta's cut-back.
It is a second top-flight league title in three seasons and sixth in total for Chelsea, which has led the standings since early November.
Conte became the fourth manager to win the Premier League in his first season in English soccer.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Frank Jackson will sign with an agent and remain in the NBA draft.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski announced Jackson's decision Friday, saying his "combination of athleticism and fearlessness makes him a special player."
He's the fourth Duke underclassman from this year's team to turn pro, joining classmates Jayson Tatum and Harry Giles and sophomore Luke Kennard. Unlike the others, Jackson initially kept open the option of returning to school by not immediately hiring an agent at the early entry deadline.
He averaged 10.9 points and 1.7 assists while starting 16 of 36 games for the Blue Devils.
His departure leaves Grayson Allen as the only returning Duke player who averaged more than 8 minutes. Seven of the team's top eight scorers from this season have either turned pro early, graduated or transferred.
TENNIS
MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal set up a semifinal with Novak Djokovic after withstanding a tough challenge from David Goffin 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Madrid Open on Friday.
Djokovic, the defending champion, advanced when Kei Nishikori withdrew before their quarterfinal because of a wrist injury.
Nadal hasn't beaten Djokovic since the 2014 French Open final, losing their last seven matchups.
On the women's side, defending champion Simone Halep of Romania cruised past Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia 6-2, 6-3 to reach her third Madrid Open final. The third-seeded Halep, who lost the 2014 final to Maria Sharapova, will play Kristina Mladenovic of France.
