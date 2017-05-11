Emerald Coast Golf Tour tourney will sparkle at Diamondhead course

The Diamondhead Country Club is hosting the Emerald Coast Golf Tour tournament.
The event runs from Thursday through Saturday. Twenty golfers are playing on The Pines course and competing for the top prize of $7,500 and a total purse of $18,000.
“Diamondhead is a great facility to have an event,” tournament director Geno Celano said. “The greens are in really, really nice shape. They do a really good job getting the course ready for the guys coming in. So I know the greens are going to be quick. It’s going to boil down to who can make good putts for the week.
“The forecast looks a little rainy on Friday, but the other two days look great. We’d love for anybody who wants to come out, please come out, and they’re going to see some really good golf.
“I’ve seen a lot of great players come through here. We’ve had over 20 guys win on the PGA tour who have played with us. The competition has been very good.”
In the field of golfers competing in the fifth event of the Emerald Coast Golf Tour season will be Hunter Hamrick, a member of Alabama national championship golf team in 2014.
Other high-profile golfers to compete include Glenn Northcutt, Chase Seiffert and Michael Arnaud, a former winner on the Emerald Coast Golf Tour.
Maury Hodgens, assistant golf professional at Diamondhead Country Club, is the only Mississippi player competing.
“I am looking forward to getting out here and competing,” he said. “I’ve been working on my game a little bit. It’s great to get to play with some of the better players around. Good money and good experience out here.”
Blaise Wilson, who won the last two tournaments, is not playing due to a family illness.
