May 09, 2017 8:24 PM

Creighton bringing in grad transfer from Division II Adelphi

The Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb.

Manny Suarez, who spent the last two seasons at Division II Adelphi University, will play his final season at Creighton as a graduate transfer.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said Tuesday night that Justin Patton's decision to declare for the NBA draft left the Bluejays needing a big man. The 6-foot-10 Suarez averaged 16.9 points and 9.4 rebounds last season at Adelphi, in Garden City, New York. He shot 55.2 percent from the field and made 36 3-pointers.

Suarez started his career at Fordham, appearing in 19 games as a redshirt freshman before transferring to Adelphi.

