Cabrera hopes to avoid disabled list after hurting thumb

New York Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera hopes to avoid the disabled list after landing on his left thumb during a game last weekend.
Cabrera had an MRI on Sunday, a day after he was hurt while diving to try to prevent a ground single by the Miami Marlins' Marcell Ozuna. The MRI did not show serious damage.
Cabrera said the thumb is being treated with ice.
"I thought it was worse than it is," he said Monday.
Cabrera pinch hit with the bases loaded in the eighth against San Francisco on Monday night and grounded into an inning-ending double play.
"The doctors have said he can't — by sliding or anything else, he's not going to do any more damage to it," manager Terry Collins said before New York's 4-3 victory. "The swelling's way down. Yesterday he couldn't bend it. Today he does everything he wants to with it."
