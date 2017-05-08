South Dakota's Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball named

South Dakota's Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball were named over the weekend.
O'Gorman's Matt Cartwright matched a school record with 68 3-pointers. He shot 56 percent from the field and scored 505 total points, second most in school history, leading O'Gorman to the Class AA championship. He'll play for Augustana next year.
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Myah Selland averaged 20 points, 8 rebounds and nearly 5 assists per game, while contributing 84 steals and 60 blocks on defense. The future South Dakota State Jackrabbit finishes her high school career with 2,219 points, 964 rebounds and more than 500 assists.
