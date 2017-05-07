NHL Playoff Capsules

Ryan Johansen scored the game-winning goal 3:15 into the third period, and the Nashville Predators advanced to their first Western Conference final in franchise history Sunday by beating the St. Louis Blues 3-1 to take the series in six games.
The Predators won their ninth straight playoff game in Nashville going back to last postseason.
Goalie Pekka Rinne made 23 saves and had an assist. Roman Josi had a goal and an assist, and Calle Jarnkrok added an empty-netter with 60 seconds left.
Nashville will play either Anaheim or Edmonton.
Paul Stastny scored for St. Louis, which fell short of a second straight conference final.
OILERS 7, DUCKS 1
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and two assists, Mark Letestu added two goals and two assists, and Edmonton cruised past Anaheim to force a decisive Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series.
Zach Kassian and Anton Slepychev also scored and Cam Talbot stopped 34 shots for the Oilers, who led 5-0 after the first period.
Rickard Rakell scored midway through the second period for Anaheim. John Gibson was pulled after giving up three goals on six shots less than 8 1/2 minutes into the game. Jonathan Bernier came on and finished with 25 saves.
Game 7 is Wednesday night at Anaheim, with the winner advancing to face the Nashville Predators in the conference finals.
