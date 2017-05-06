Gulfport earns 6A South State bid

Gulfport holds a 1-0 lead on Ocean Springs.
Admirals take one run lead in best of three series.
Brandon beat Harrison Central 2-1.
St. Stanislaus College football coach Jeff Jordan talks about his focus as the team starts spring training on Monday, May 1, 2017.
Myles Brennan talks about his game plan to get the starting quarterback position at LSU while working out at St. Stanislaus College's stadium on Monday, May 1, 2017.
West Harrison defeated Wayne County 3-2 on Monday in Game 3 of the Class 5A second round series.
St. Patrick’s Marissa Hanley hits a three-run homer to give the lady Irish a 7-6 win over Philadelphia in the first game of their 3A softball playoff series.
St. Martin's Daphane White is the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Year.
South State 5A, 6A competition pits Coast schools against central Mississippi foes.
The D'Iberville native should see time on the Southern Miss defensive line.
Ocean Springs senior Garrett Crochet had a big game on the mound.
Greyhounds take first game in best of three series.
Gulfport beat Petal 4-2 on Friday.
Rebelettes, Lady Rebels meet in MHSAA Class 6A softball playoffs.
Veteran Sun Herald photographer Tim Isbell explains how he captured the now-famous photograph of Kiln native Brett Favre on NFL Draft Day 1991.