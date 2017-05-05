Biscuits rally late to beat Shuckers

One night after the Biloxi Shuckers used a strong bullpen to sweep a doubleheader against the Montgomery Biscuits, their relief corps succumbed to a Biscuits rally in a 5-4 loss on Friday.
Taylor Williams started for the Shuckers, working 2.1 innings and allowing an unearned run while striking out two. His only mistake came in the first inning, when leadoff batter Braxton Lee reached second base on a Williams throwing error and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
The Shuckers flexed their muscle in the bottom of the second, hitting back-to-back home runs for the first time this season. Michael Reed's fifth home run of the season was followed by Art Charles's first, giving the Shuckers a 2-1 lead. Charles would add a run on a sacrifice fly in the third inning to extend the lead to 3-1.
Jon Perrin relieved Williams and pitched in and out of trouble to put up zeroes. The righty coaxed double plays in three consecutive innings, including one on an interference call in the fourth that led to the ejection of Biscuits manager Brady Williams.
Javier Betancourt tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning with his first home run of the year off Edwin Fierro (3-0). But in the top of the seventh, Perrin allowed four baserunners and departed with the lead at just 4-3 with two runners on base. Forrest Snow (1-2) entered and allowed a sacrifice fly to bring in the tying run, but the fly ball could have been far more damaging if not for a running catch in the gap by Johnny Davis.
In the top of the eighth inning, Snow allowed a walk, wild pitch and Andrew Velazquez RBI double to give the Biscuits a 5-4 lead. In his first Double-A appearance, Yoel Espinal (S, 1) pitched two shutout innings to close out the Montgomery victory.
The Shuckers are back in action at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, as they take on the Biscuits in game four of the five-game set. Luis Ortiz is slated to make the start for Biloxi opposite Jose Mujica for the Biscuits.
