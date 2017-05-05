Here’s how Gulfport’s Jonathan Holder earned first Yankees’ win

Former Gulfport High and Mississippi State pitcher Jonathan Holder got his first-ever Major League Baseball victory on Friday.
Holder pitched one inning in relief of the Yankees’ 3-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning, striking out one and allowing one hit.
Brett Gardner’s three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning was the game-winning hit, but Holder’s strong pitching kept the Yankees in the game.
Holder made his MLB debut Sept. 2 in Baltimore, pitching a perfect sixth inning in relief. The highlight was Holder striking out all-star outfielder Adam Jones on a 94 MPH fastball. Jones jokingly tried to swipe the ball from the catcher before ultimately returning to Baltimore’s dugout.
