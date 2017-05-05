Atlas Fights returns with stacked MMA card

Atlas Fights will have its first fight of the year on Saturday at the IP Casino.
“Atlas Fights 30” begins at 8 p.m. in Studio A, featuring a 30-fight card.
The co-main event features former Atlas Fights Welterweight Champion Eric Scallan against Biloxi’s Adrian Miles. Scallan returns after a five-year break.
“I’m excited and honored to share the cage with a true MMA veteran,” Scallan said. “I wanted a hard fight, and Miles is as game as they come.”
Miles is confident his skills will be enough to derail Scallan’s comeback.
“I’m a freestyle fighter and skilled in all areas,” he said. “I know my ground game is better, and he will not be able to submit me.”
Atlas Fights president Glenn Mattina is glad to see Scallan back in the ring.
“Scallan was our welterweight champion for years, defending his belt against very tough opponents,” Mattina said. “When he contacted Atlas six months ago and asked for that fight, we knew we had an incredible matchup for Miles. We are very excited about Scallan against Miles.”
Two title fights are also on the undercard.
Aaron Williams will defend the Atlas Fights bantamweight title against Brandon McMahan.
The Atlas Fights amateur welterweight title will also be on the line when Dahlen Wilson and Tre’stan Vines square off.
