Always Dreaming looks ready to run in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming is my top pick to win Saturday’s running of the Kentucky Derby.
There’s a lot to like about the Todd Pletcher–trained colt, who is 5-1 on the morning line.
He won the Florida Derby with ease. He’s got a running style that should suit Churchill Downs, home to the world’s most famous horse race. And he’s got a wonderful rider in John Velazquez.
I also like Girvin in the race, and would have made him my top pick, except he’s trying to overcome a foot injury. The Louisiana Derby winner was super-impressive when he ran in New Orleans, but there’s just too much uncertainty for me with his health issues.
As for the favorite, Classic Empire, he’ll need to weave his way through traffic to win, always a challenge in a big field. My gut says he’s not going to be able to run down Always Dreaming in the stretch.
My Derby bet: Always Dreaming, the No. 5, to win and place.
Blake Kaplan, the Sun Herald’s executive editor, has covered horse racing for The Orange County Register and has worked as a handicapper at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans.
