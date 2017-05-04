Sports

Final game of Indians-Tigers series called off on rainy day

The Associated Press
DETROIT

The game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Indians has been postponed because of bad weather.

The game was called more than three hours before the scheduled first pitch, with rain in the area expected to linger throughout the day.

There was no makeup date immediately announced. The Tigers took two of three in what was initially supposed to be a four-game series.

Detroit heads off to begin a series at Oakland on Friday night, while the Indians continue their road trip at Kansas City.

The rainout could help a Cleveland team that just put ace right-hander Corey Kluber on the disabled list .

