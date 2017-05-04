Sports

May 04, 2017 12:05 AM

Jim Boeheim's Orange get perfect academic score

The Associated Press
SYRACUSE, N.Y.

Syracuse men's basketball is trending up academically.

Jim Boeheim's (BAY'-hymz) Orange and the Syracuse's women's soccer team have achieved perfect multiyear rates in the Academic Progress Report (APR) released Wednesday by the NCAA.

It's the second straight year women's soccer has earned that recognition and both teams had a perfect 1,000 multiyear average.

Overall, Syracuse University produced a single-year score of 990 for the athletic program in the 2015-16 academic year. That's matches the school's highest single-year score, and the multiyear score of 985 also ties for the school's best mark.

In March 2015, men's basketball was punished by the NCAA for several infractions, including academic misconduct.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot

Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot 1:49

Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot
MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour 1:43

MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour
How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football? 2:38

How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football?

View More Video

Sports Videos