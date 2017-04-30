Brandon blanks Ocean Springs, forces third game

In a win or go home situation you go to your best pitcher.
And Brandon did just that.
Behind J.T. Ginn and the hitting of Layton Roberts the Bulldogs got past Ocean Springs 6-0 in Game 2 of the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A baseball playoffs at Mark Vinson Field on Saturday night.
"That's why you play Game 3," said Ocean Springs coach Brian Rea. "We got to bounce back that's it. We get play at our place and we play well there so hopefully it'll work out."
Brandon starter J.T. Ginn (5-0), a Mississippi State commit, got the win on the mound lasting four innings giving up one hit and struck out seven.
The Bulldogs would use the long ball to get past the Greyhounds.
With the wind blowing out to dead center Brandon would hit three home runs.
Layton Roberts had two of those home runs. A solo home run in the second and a two-run home run in the third.
Matt Warren also had a two-run in the third.
"Every time we lose we always bounce back and the kids did that," said Brandon coach Stacy Hester. "Very fortunate with the wind blowing out and we got some fly balls up in the wind and they went. On to Game 3 now we know both teams have a lot of pitching left, so it'll be interesting."
Cooper Brune (5-3) took the loss on the mound for Ocean Springs, lasting five innings.
The Greyhounds (17-14) only managed three hits.
"Against like Ginn you've got to get to him early and we didn't," Rea said.
