Sports

April 29, 2017 8:39 PM

Hi, Bye: Mariners newcomer makes big league debut _ sort of

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

For the record, Seattle Mariners newcomer Boog Powell made his major league debut Saturday.

Just don't look for any stats to prove it.

Promoted from Triple-A Tacoma shortly before the Mariners played Cleveland, Powell was announced as a pinch hitter for Mike Zunino in the seventh inning. But before Powell could get to the plate in his first big league game, the Indians changed pitchers, pulling starter Danny Salazar for lefty Andrew Miller.

Mariners manager Scott Servais then made another move, replacing the lefty-hitting Powell with righty pinch hitter Carlos Ruiz. Seattle wound up losing, 4-3.

Even though he never batted, Powell officially is credited with a game played, the Elias Sports Bureau said.

Powell began his pro career in 2012 in the Oakland organization. The 24-year-old outfielder has twice been suspended after positive tests for banned substances. He is not related to the Baltimore slugger from the 1960s and 1970s with the same name.

