Prep Roundup: Five Coast teams win series openers

Elijah Watts struck out six as the Eagles beat Noxapater 6-3 in their 1A second-round best-of-3 second-round series opener. Wesley McClain had two RBI, Patrick Lee led the Eagles with three hits.
Long Beach 12, Brookhaven 3: Justin Lockey struck out 10 as Long Beach won its 5A second-round series opener. Lockey and Kobe Cook each had two RBI.
East Central 2, Sumrall 1: Colin Danley struck out 11 as the Hornets won their 4A second-round series opener. Danley also had two hits.
Biloxi 4, Pearl 1: Trey Shaffer struck out 13, allowed two hits and also homered as the Indians took Game 1 of the Class 6A state playoff series on Friday night. The Indians can clinch a berth into the third round with a win at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Pearl River Central 4, West Jones 0: The Blue Devils won their best-of-3 5A series opener on the road. PRC can advance to round three with a victory at 7 p.m. Friday.
Wayne County 6, West Harrison 2: The Hurricanes dropped their 5A second-round series opener at home. The Hurricanes must win Saturday in Waynesboro to avoid elimination.
Oak Grove 11, George County 1: The Rebels lost their 6A second-round series opener at Oak Grove. The Rebels scored their only run in the fourth inning.
NE Lauderdale 14, St. Stanislaus 4: The Rockachaws fell at home in their 4A second-round best-of-3 series opener.
Franklin County 4, St. Patrick 0: The Fighting Irish lost their 3A second-round series opener on the road.
