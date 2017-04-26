Sports

April 26, 2017 10:06 PM

Timbers unveil plans for additional 4,000 seats

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer
PORTLAND, Ore.

The Portland Timbers have unveiled plans for a privately funded addition to Providence Park that would add 4,000 seats.

The estimated cost of the expansion project is $50 million, paid for by the Timbers and National Women's Soccer League's Portland Thorns. It would add four levels to the east side of Providence Park.

The Timbers are popular in Portland with 112 straight sellouts of their downtown stadium that seats 21,144. There are some 13,000 fans on the waiting list for season tickets.

The MLS club will have its first meeting with the city's Design Commission on May 11. The commission must approve the plan before it can move forward.

The team's operating agreement will also have to be amended to reflect the expansion, which must be approved by the City Council.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour

MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour 1:43

MSU coaches praise Coast athletes during Road Dawgs tour
Land a record swordfish and win $300,000 0:48

Land a record swordfish and win $300,000
How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football? 2:38

How will NCAA investigation affect Ole Miss football?

View More Video

Sports Videos