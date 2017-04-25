Sports

April 25, 2017 8:13 PM

Madison Bumgarner won't need surgery on pitching shoulder

By JANIE McCAULEY AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCISCO

Giants ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner will not require surgery on his sprained pitching shoulder and is scheduled to begin light rehabilitation activities in four or five days.

The 2014 World Series MVP bruised ribs and sprained the AC joint in his pitching shoulder in the dirt bike accident during last Thursday's off day in Colorado. He is wearing a sling on his pitching arm for at least another week.

Bumgarner underwent a follow-up MRI exam Monday night that showed what the Giants already thought: no structural damage to the shoulder. Manager Bruce Bochy shared the update before Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While there is no timetable for Bumgarner's return, he is likely to miss approximately two months.

"Our focus is on getting him healthy," general manager Bobby Evans says.

