April 24, 2017 11:43 AM

Michigan hires Michigan Tech's Pearson as new hockey coach

The Associated Press
ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Michigan has hired Mel Pearson as its new hockey coach.

The school announced the move Monday. Pearson replaces Red Berenson, who retired earlier this month after more than three decades at the helm.

Pearson says he is looking forward to building on the Michigan program's rich tradition. He spent the past six seasons as the coach at Michigan Tech but was previously an assistant at Michigan from 1988-2011.

Pearson went 118-92-29 at Michigan Tech, including a 75-34-14 mark over the last three seasons.

Berenson calls Pearson "a great fit for Michigan hockey."

