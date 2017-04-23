Southern Miss struggles on the mound in loss to ODU

Southern Miss center fielder Daniel Keating tries to make a diving catch during game against Old Dominion. Keating failed to make the catch and the ball rolled to the warning track.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss first baseman Dylan Burdeaux hits the ball to centerfield against Old Dominion.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd throws to first after fielding a ground ball against Old Dominion.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Steve Powers came in to stop Old Dominion's onslaught of runs, Saturday. Southern Miss jumped to a 4-0 lead only to see ODU score eight runs.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss center fielder Daniel Keating tries to make a diving catch during game against Old Dominion. Keating failed to make the catch and the ball rolled to the warning track.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss shortstop LeeMarcus Boyd fields a ground ball against Old Dominion.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Matt Wallner of Southern Miss is congratulated after he scored a run against Old Dominion.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss second baseman Storme Cooper throws to first after field a ground ball against Old Dominion.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss outfielders Mason Irby and Daniel Keating watch as the ball bounces over the out field wall for a ground rule double.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Southern Miss coach Scott Berry argues a called strike with third base umpire Jim Schaly.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com