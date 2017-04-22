USM coach Jay Hopson discusses spring game

1:08 Biloxi bats come alive Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style

3:24 Gilbert Mason's 'struggle' for equality honored

9:05 The untold story of the Katrina Dolphins -- from Gulfport to Atlantis

4:46 Plastic, trash remain a danger for marine life

0:15 Ocean Springs man surprised by alligator in his driveway

0:41 Quality Bakery tries to get back to work after Katrina