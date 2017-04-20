Sports

April 20, 2017 8:28 PM

Branden Grace leads Texas Open by 1

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

South African Branden Grace had a 6-under 66 and leads by a stroke after the opening round of the Valero Texas Open on Thursday.

Grace had a season-best 11th-place finish last week in defense of his RBC Heritage title. He leads the 5-under 67s of Steven Alker, Stewart Cink, John Huh and Will MacKenzie at TPC San Antonio. Alker, a journeyman New Zealander who played in the final group of the day, birdied the final three holes.

There are 13 players packed two shots back at 4 under. That includes 2010 U.S. Open champion Graham McDowell and 2016 U.S. Ryder Cup member Brooks Koepka.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Quiet morning gives way to repeat champion

Quiet morning gives way to repeat champion 1:03

Quiet morning gives way to repeat champion
Dan Mullen, Hugh Freeze try to beat stormy weather 1:53

Dan Mullen, Hugh Freeze try to beat stormy weather

John Daly impressed with Fallen Oak golf course 2:19

John Daly impressed with Fallen Oak golf course

View More Video

Sports Videos