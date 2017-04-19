Man who sexually assaulted child gets 50 years to life

A western New York man who sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl inside a rental storage unit has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.
The Erie County District Attorney's office says 39-year-old David Rath, of Buffalo, was found guilty in February of predatory sexual assault against a child, attempted rape and endangering the welfare of a child.
He was sentenced in county court Wednesday.
Investigators say the assault took place in May 2015. He is forbidden to contact the victim.
Comments