April 17, 2017 10:00 PM

Morton, 3 Astros relievers combine to 5-hit Angels, 3-0

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

Charlie Morton and three relievers combined for a five-hitter, Jose Altuve drove in two runs and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Morton (1-1) worked in and out of trouble over five innings, allowing five hits and two walks with three strikeouts. He had runners on in every inning, including stranding the bases loaded in the second when he got Ben Revere to fly out. Morton has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his three starts this season.

Chris Devenski followed Morton with two perfect innings, Luke Gregerson threw a perfect eighth and Ken Giles pitched the ninth for his third save. Astros pitchers retired the last 14 batters.

Jesse Chavez (1-2) allowed two runs and seven hits over a season-high seven innings. He struck out five and rebounded after allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings in his last outing.

